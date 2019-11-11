Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Accounts Committee chair reports to President

    11 November 2019, 18:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was reported by Natalya Godunova, head of the Accounts Committee, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of Akorda.

    Natalya Godunova, chairwoman of the Accounts Committee for Monitoring the Implementation of the Republican Budget, has reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the implementation of the President’s instructions outlined in the State-of-the-Nation Address.

    The Head of State was informed on the results of the quasi-public sector effectiveness audit. N. Godunova provided information on the progress of the audit carried out in a number of regions including East Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions, Almaty city as well as in individual government bodies. Following the meeting the Kazakh President gave a number of specific instructions.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    5 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul