Accounts Committee chair reports to President

Alzhanova Raushan
11 November 2019, 18:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was reported by Natalya Godunova, head of the Accounts Committee, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of Akorda.

Natalya Godunova, chairwoman of the Accounts Committee for Monitoring the Implementation of the Republican Budget, has reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the implementation of the President’s instructions outlined in the State-of-the-Nation Address.

The Head of State was informed on the results of the quasi-public sector effectiveness audit. N. Godunova provided information on the progress of the audit carried out in a number of regions including East Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions, Almaty city as well as in individual government bodies. Following the meeting the Kazakh President gave a number of specific instructions.

