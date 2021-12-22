Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Accelerated gasification rates to provide 11 mln with gas by 2025

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 December 2021, 12:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The accelerated gasification rates will let provide 11 mln people with gas by 2025,» Kazakh Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev said.

As of today, the country’s northern and eastern regions have no access to gas. Currently, the gasification issues such as Saryarka main gas pipeline follow-on and construction of main gas pipelines from Russia are being debated.

Construction of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline 2nd line, Beineu-Zhanaozen 2nd line construction, construction of the 3rd line of the Bukhara-Ural gas pipeline, etc. are being developed to meet the growing demand of consumers in natural gas.

He also stressed that the accelerated gasification rates will let provide 11.05 mln people with natural gas by 2025, 13.5 mln or 65% of population by 2030.


