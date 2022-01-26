Academy of Sciences: Belarus' vaccine will be ready for use in 2022

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (NASB) is set to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine in 2022, Chairman of the Presidium of the NASB Vladimir Gusakov said at a press conference dedicated to the Day of Belarusian Science and the 100th anniversary of Belarusian academic science, BelTA has learned.

«When the coronavirus pandemic broke out, the National Academy of Sciences immediately got actively involved in addressing this problem. We created an interdepartmental council for prevention and response, equipped several laboratories, and we have created a vaccine prototype in collaboration with the Healthcare Ministry. This vaccine prototype is now undergoing extensive preclinical trials. They will be followed by clinical trials, and by the end of the year we believe our vaccine will be ready for use,» said Vladimir Gusakov.

According to the chairman of the NASB Presidium, simultaneously the NASB is working to create other vaccines and set up the country's first virology center. «We produce the latest brand-name medicines and generic drugs that were imported, including drugs to treat the coronavirus infection, like antiviral drugs that were very expensive and thus unaffordable to our consumers; now such medicines are much cheaper and everyone can afford them,» the academician added.



