Academies of Sciences of the Turkic world discuss fight against coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The National Academies of Sciences of the Turkic world discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the International Turkic Academy.

An online emergency meeting of the Presidium of the Union of National Academies of Sciences of the Turkic World was held at the initiative of the International Turkic Academy. The meeting has considered topical issues of the development of science. Due to the difficult situation in the world, president of the International Turkic Academy Darhan Kydyrali, the president of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan Murat Zhurinov, the president of the Turkish Academy of Sciences Muzaffer Şeker, the president of the Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan Murat Zhumatayev, vice-president of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Isa Habibbeyli, vice-President of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan Bahrom Abdukhalimov, President of the Academy of Sciences of Tatarstan Myakzyum Salakhov and President of the Academy of Sciences of Bashkortostan Alfis Gayazov have held a video-conference call.

It should be noted that Uzbekistan participated in the forum as a member of the Turkic Council and the International Turkic Academy for the first time.

The Union of National Academies of Sciences of the Turkic World was established on June 29, 2015 at the initiative of the International Turkic Academy in Astana.



