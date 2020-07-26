Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Academician Kenzhegali Sagadiyev passes away

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 July 2020, 12:33
Academician Kenzhegali Sagadiyev passes away

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prominent academician and public figure Kenzhegali Sagadiyev has passed away at the age of 82, Kazinform reports.

Born on 18 February 1938, Sagadiyev was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He was the Doctor of Science (Economy), professor, member of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan and helmed five HEIs in Kazakhstan.

Sagadiyev was a member of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the 3rd convocation, Chairman of the Committee for Finance and Budget and later joined the Majilis of the 4th convocation.

Throughout his academic career, he penned over 445 scientific words, including numerous textbooks.


Parliament   Science and research   Kazakhstan  
