Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Academic year comes to end for 3,7 mln schoolchildren in Kazakhstan

    31 May 2023, 13:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – This academic year has come to an end for over 3,7 million students in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Enlightenment.

    According to the ministry, some 172,000 students graduated from Grade 11. Of these, 6,800 are eligible for the Altyn belgi badge. Over 288,000 students finished their studies at Grade 9.

    Some 2,8 million students of Grades 1-10 will spend their summer at over 10,000 summer and recreation camps across the country.

    Those kids willing to spend some time to develop additional skills can attend hobby clubs during summer months. Up to 11,000 hobby clubs for aspiring scientists, musicians, artists, ecologists will operate in Kazakhstan this summer.

    Schoolchildren will also get a chance to travel to sacred places across Kazakhstan, train at sports camps and learn foreign languages at language courses.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    2 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    3 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    4 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    5 First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed