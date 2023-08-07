Abu Dhabi to host 2nd WorldSkills Asia competition in November

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The 2nd WorldSkills Asia Competition is set to take place in Abu Dhabi from 27th-29th November 2023, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Competitors, experts and workshop managers from more than 30 member and guest countries of WorldSkills Asia will participate and compete across 27 technical and vocational skills at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The event is being organised by the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET), WAM reports.

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, founder and President of WorldSkills Asia and Director-General of ACTVET, said, «H.H. Sheikh Khaled’s patronage for the competition strengthens the significant backing that the wise leadership in the UAE has extended to the development of technical and vocational skills of the Asian youth, in pursuit of the WorldSkills organisation’s strategic and future objectives.

«Welcoming the competition enhances the UAE’s successful record of hosting international events. This dynamic event represents the recognition of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a vital force in shaping the future of our region. We celebrate the significance of TVET in equipping individuals with practical skills, empowering them to thrive in the ever-evolving world of work.»

The WorldSkills Asia competition takes place every two years in one of the member countries of the WorldSkills Asia organisation. The event achieves several goals, including inspiring Asian youth and enabling them to develop skills for future jobs, as well as attracting member states and international partners in both private and government educational institutions to encourage talent and develop global standards of skills and competencies across Asia.