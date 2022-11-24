Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Abu Dhabi set to host world's largest championship for math puzzles in December

24 November 2022, 19:49
Abu Dhabi set to host world's largest championship for math puzzles in December

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Abu Dhabi is set to host the Kenken International Championship 2022, the largest math puzzle championship in the world. The championship, which will take place on December 17, 2022 at Khalifa University, will be held in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), and marks the first time the event has been hosted outside of the USA.

Abu Dhabi hosting this international championship for the first time is a culmination of ADRO’s continued efforts to bring prominent and specialized events to Abu Dhabi to consolidate the Emirate’s standing as a leading and capable destination for major activities in all sectors and fields, WAM reports.

Moreover, hosting this championship is a direct reflection of ADRO’s commitment to participating in pioneering international events to highlight the Emirate’s position as a preferred destination for international talents to live, work and thrive. In addition to showcasing the opportunities available to Abu Dhabi’s international community that empowers them to achieve their utmost potential in a stable and progressive ecosystem.

Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Residents Office, said: «By hosting this major championship for the first time in Abu Dhabi, we seek to attract the brightest minds and talents to Abu Dhabi and provide them with a unique opportunity to settle here and contribute to the Emirate’s diversification efforts and its march toward continued excellence.»

«This championship is an unprecedented opportunity for the youth in the Emirate to showcase their skills and talent and represent the UAE in this prestigious international event,» he added.

KenKen International Championship, which is held annually, sees the participation of students of all ages and aims to encourage school and university students to positively use their intellectual competencies and skills. The championship’s name is inspired by the world-famous Japanese puzzle game, ‘KenKen’ or ‘Kendo’, which is published in more than 150 newspapers worldwide, including the New York Times and The Times. To date, more than one million puzzle books of the popular game have been sold.

KenKen puzzles seek to raise the intelligence of players. In a specialised survey, 92% of participants stated that KenKen improved their logical thinking, and 84% of participants stated that it helped enhance their problem-solving skills.

ADRO encourages talented school students of all ages to participate in the championship in Abu Dhabi, in a bid to support and motivate them to develop their skills and talents in a positive way, while embracing creativity, advancement, and prosperity.

Students interested in participating in the championship are required to register before November 30 via the official KenKen website: kenkenuae.com/KIC2022AD.


Photo: WAM
Теги:
Related news
OPEC daily basket price stands at $86.20 a barrel Tuesday
Hundreds in search for missing after Indonesia earthquake
UN climate meet met with mixed reactions, hopes for next meet despite disappointment
Read also
Kazakhstan to inaugurate 11 special educational needs consultations next year
Kazakhstan suggests building Network University of Council of Turkic Countries
Russia records 5,784 daily COVID cases, 58 deaths — crisis center
European Space Agency adopts budget of around $17.7B for next 3 years
COVID in Italy: ICU cases up 77% in last seven days says FIASO
UAE’s SMEs, start-ups could see $17.1 billion boost from hyperscale cloud computing: report
S. Korea to set up blockchain-based online voting system
Shionogi applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval, 1st as Japan-made
News Partner
Popular
1 Ice slick, fog and strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 24
2 President Tokayev calls for collective search for peace formula for Ukraine
3 Kazakh delegation attends 9th Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations
4 Schools in two towns of E Kazakhstan shift to online learning for frosts
5 Kazakhstan's COVID-19 daily count rises

News