Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Abu Dhabi Plaza to be commissioned by the yearend

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
23 June 2020, 22:03
Abu Dhabi Plaza to be commissioned by the yearend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - They Abu Dhabi Plaza is planned to be commissioned by the end of the current year, this was reported by the Department of Architecture, Urban Planning and Land Relations of Nur-Sultan.

«Abu Dhabi Plaza» will become the tallest tower-type complex in Central Asia consisting of five buildings with a total area of ​​more than 500 thousand square meters. When completed, the project will have many towers reaching different heights. One of the towers will be reaching a height of 311 m with 75 floors and, thus, it will be the tallest building in Central Asia.

On June 11, 2009 Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates signed an agreement on the construction of the complex. The construction is carried out on behalf of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and is under the control of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023