Abu Dhabi hosts Kazakh Cinema Days to celebrate 175th anniversary of Abai

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 January 2020, 13:08
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Cinema Days took place in Abu Dhabi, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in the UAE reports.

The event was organized with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in the UAE in cooperation with Shaken Aimanov KazakhFilm Studio.

Abai. His and life and works documentary and Kunanbai feature film dedicated to the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and thinker unveiled the Kazakh Cinema Days.

Representatives of the culture and tourism department of Abu Dhabi, the UAE Foreign Ministry, diplomatic corps, mass media, public figures, also Kazakhstanis working and studying there highly appreciated inestimable poems, poetry and philosophical essay of the great poet.

Kazakh Dance directed by Gaziz Nasyrov and young Kazakhstani choreographer Anvara Sadykova, The Kazakh Khanate. The Diamond Sword by Rustem Abdrashov, Amre (Paris Song) by Jeff Vespa were screened there.


Culture   Abai 175 Years  
