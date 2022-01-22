Abu Dhabi creates comprehensive COVID-19 travel guidelines for inbound travellers

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM As cooler temperatures attract more visitors to Abu Dhabi this winter season, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has released a comprehensive guide for vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors to ensure streamlined and stress-free travel into the UAE capital.

When planning a trip to Abu Dhabi, all inbound tourists are reminded first to check DCT Abu Dhabi’s destination website VisitAbuDhabi.ae for the latest travel guidelines and necessary COVID-19 precautionary measures. The site will reiterate that a booster (third) dose for any COVID-19 vaccine is not a requirement for entry into the emirate, WAM reports.

For those entering Abu Dhabi via the Dubai/Abu Dhabi Road entry point, DCT Abu Dhabi has assigned the far-right lane (Lane 1) as a dedicated tourist lane. This lane also has a designated guest’s service office and officials to ensure seamless entry to the emirate and address any challenges. Vaccinated tourists must present proof of their full (double) vaccination status via their home country’s official vaccination certificate through a mobile application or physical certificate and present a negative PCR test result obtained within the last 14 days, or a negative 48-hour PCR test obtained from tourists’ home country. Unvaccinated visitors can enter with a negative PCR test obtained within the last 96 hours.

A clear, concise summary of all traveller rules and regulations, for vaccinated and unvaccinated inbound visitors from both Green List and non-Green List countries, is below; Vaccinated or exempt from vaccination. Regional and International Inbound Tourists and Business Travellers flying into Abu Dhabi International Airport.

For full version go to



