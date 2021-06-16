Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Abu Dhabi approves pilot test of advanced scanners to identify potential COVID-19 cases

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 June 2021, 21:17
ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved a pilot test of new scanners to identify potential COVID-19 cases at select locations in the emirate as part of efforts to further enhance the protection of public health and safety by using the most advanced technology.

The state-of-the-art scanners add to existing precautionary measures, with no changes to existing protocols. The technology screens (without recording) from a distance, provides immediate results, and is effective for mass screening, such as at the entry to public locations, WAM reports.

During the pilot phase, the scanners will be used at entry points to the emirate, the entrance to select public locations on Yas Island and at designated points to enter or exit the Musaffah area.

If the scanner identifies a person as not infected, they are permitted to enter. If the scanner identifies a person as potentially infected, they must conduct a free PCR test within 24 hours.

