Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    Above KZT 441 bln invested in Turkestan rgn

    10 February 2020, 14:06

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM «The equity of the investment fund of Turkestan region reached KZT 441 bln 214 mln that is 38.5% more against 2018,» head of statistics department of the region said.

    Most of investments are channeled into the industry that is 85.3% of the total amount up to KZT 376 bln 207 mln.

    Besides, industrial output made KZT 498 bln 347 mln in 2019 that is 5.3% more as compared to the same period of 2018. As a result, the share of the region in the industrial output hit 1.7%. Gross output of farming, forestry, and fishery settled at KZT 629 bln 816 mln that is 4.7% more against 2018. The region ranks third in the country’s gross agricultural output.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Statistics Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings