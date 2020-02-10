Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Above KZT 441 bln invested in Turkestan rgn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 February 2020, 14:06
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM «The equity of the investment fund of Turkestan region reached KZT 441 bln 214 mln that is 38.5% more against 2018,» head of statistics department of the region said.

Most of investments are channeled into the industry that is 85.3% of the total amount up to KZT 376 bln 207 mln.

Besides, industrial output made KZT 498 bln 347 mln in 2019 that is 5.3% more as compared to the same period of 2018. As a result, the share of the region in the industrial output hit 1.7%. Gross output of farming, forestry, and fishery settled at KZT 629 bln 816 mln that is 4.7% more against 2018. The region ranks third in the country’s gross agricultural output.


Statistics   Turkestan region  
