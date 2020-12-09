Go to the main site
    Above 94% of air passengers have PCR negative tests results

    9 December 2020, 12:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 12 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on December 8, 2020 from Switzerland, Germany, South Korea, Egypt, Turkey, the UAE, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    1,648 out of 1,740 passengers had PCR negative tests results. All those arrived without PCR health certificates were taken to quarantine clinics to undergo PCR tests. All 92 were tested negative for coronavirus.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

