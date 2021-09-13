Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Above 900,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 September 2021, 13:41
ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of September 12 the city of Almaty recorded 719 new coronavirus cases, including 690 symptomatic, the healthcare department reports.

83 people were discharged from hospitals, 211 were admitted. 3,383 people, including 107 kids, are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals. 316 are in the ICU, while 52 are on life support.

6,934 locals are being monitored by the telemedicine centre.

Over the last 24 hours, 1,615 people were administered the 1st jab of the vaccine against COVID-19, 1,915 the 2nd.

As of September 12, some 910,861 residents were given the 1st dose, 795,775 were fully vaccinated. 115,106 of them are people aged 60 and older.


