Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Above 90% of construction works in Arys completed, PM

    2 August 2019, 13:44

    ARYS. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Turkestan region Kazakh PM Askar Mamin surveyed construction and repair works in the town of Arys, held a meeting on the town restoration issues, the PM’s press service reports.

    The PMvisited the residential area of the military station, surveyed progress ofrepair works at the Zhurba school, hospital, railwaystation, residential houses, reconstruction of the central stadium.

    90% of thetown, including utility systems and services, have been already restored. 6,500families returned to their renovated homes. 62 social facilities, hospitals,schools, kindergartens, sports complexes will be put into operation on August20.

    As statedthere, more than 10,000 construction workers, all the regions of the country,national companies and business participated in the town renewal.

    Askar Maminexpressed gratitude to all Kazakhstanis, businessmen, and representatives of administrationsand housebuilders who took part in the town restoration works. Following theresults of the meeting the PM gave certain tasks, in particular, to complete theremaining repair works by August 20. 6,611out of 7,516 damaged houses were already rebuilt.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Turkestan region Arys explosion
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued