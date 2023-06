Above 9.5 mln Kazakhstanis get COVID-19 1st shot

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the coronavirus vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

As of May 25, some 9,500,001 people received the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 9,274,013 were fully vaccinated.

4,329,523 were boosted against the coronavirus infection.