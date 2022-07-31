31 July 2022 10:14

Above 9.3 mln in Kazakhstan fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of July 31 this year some 9,552,475 people were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 9,332,615 were fully vaccinated, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

1,233,914 were given the 1st jab of the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus, while 1,184,879 received both. 871,839 teens, 41,435 pregnant women, 145,170 breastfeeding moms got the 1st jab, and 853,949 teens, 39,181 expectant moms and 141,172 nursing moms fully completed the vaccination cycle.

As earlier reported, 2,713 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan last day, while 1,887 recovered.