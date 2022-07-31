Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Above 9.3 mln in Kazakhstan fully vaccinated against COVID-19
31 July 2022 10:14

Above 9.3 mln in Kazakhstan fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of July 31 this year some 9,552,475 people were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 9,332,615 were fully vaccinated, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

1,233,914 were given the 1st jab of the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus, while 1,184,879 received both. 871,839 teens, 41,435 pregnant women, 145,170 breastfeeding moms got the 1st jab, and 853,949 teens, 39,181 expectant moms and 141,172 nursing moms fully completed the vaccination cycle.

As earlier reported, 2,713 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan last day, while 1,887 recovered.


Related news
0ver 9.3 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Read also
About 26,000 treated for COVID-19
New COVID-19 cases at 73,589; serious cases hit 2-month high
Over 1,800 beat COVID-19 last day
Kazakhstan reports over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases
US researchers find possible universal monoclonal antibody coronavirus treatment
COVID-19: About 23,000 treated at home
Kazakh capital still in COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’
0ver 9.3 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Popular
1 Kazakhstan reports over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases
2 July 31. Today's Birthdays
3 July 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 Kazakh wrestler grabs gold at U17 World Championships in Italy
5 Over 1,800 beat COVID-19 last day

News

Archive