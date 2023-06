Above 9.3 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 9,588,007 people received the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine, while 9,375,950 people were fully vaccinated in Kazakhstan as of September 8, 2022, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours 321 more coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan.