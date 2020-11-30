Above 89% of air passengers arrive in Kazakhstan with PCR testing results

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 20 international flights carrying 2,746 passengers landed in Kazakhstan on November 29.

2,458 of them had health certificates showing negative PCR test results, the press service of the sanitary and epidemiological control committee of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry informs.

Flights arrived from Switzerland, Germany, Egypt, the UAE, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Upon arrival 288 citizens of Kazakhstan without PCR test certificates were taken to quarantine centres to undergo COVID-19 PCR tests. All of them were tested negative.



