Above 87,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Above 87,000 people got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

2,183 got the 1 st component of the Sputnik V, QazVac and Hayat Vax vaccines in the past 24 hours, the healthcare department reports. Out of which 139 are health workers, 144 teachers, 45 students, 100 with underlying conditions, 1,710 locals. 48,971 received the 2 nd component.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.