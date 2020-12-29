Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Above 86% air passengers have PCR test results

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 December 2020, 13:02
Above 86% air passengers have PCR test results

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 8 international flights from Turkey, the UAE, Russia, Belarus and Azerbaijan arrived in Kazakhstan on December 28, the official Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of coronavirus spread at the Kazakh Government reads.

The majority of passengers had PCR test results.

531 out of 614 had health certificates showing negative PCR test results for COVID-19. All those without medical certificates were taken upon arrival to quarantine hospitals to undergo PCR tests for coronavirus.


Coronavirus   Transport  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023