Above 857,000 teens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread has updated the figures of vaccination of the population against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

Thus, 9,572,613 people have been administered the first dose of anti-Covid-19 vaccine countrywide as of August 16, 2022.

9,351,702 people have received the 2nd shot of the vaccine.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 1,237,224 people including 873,431 teens, 41,579 pregnant women, and 145,345 breastfeeding mothers.

The second shot of the Pfizer vaccine has been given to 1,193,477 people, including 857,195 teens, 39,335 pregnant women, and 141,661 breastfeeding moms.



