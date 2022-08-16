Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Above 857,000 teens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
16 August 2022 09:38

Above 857,000 teens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread has updated the figures of vaccination of the population against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

Thus, 9,572,613 people have been administered the first dose of anti-Covid-19 vaccine countrywide as of August 16, 2022.

9,351,702 people have received the 2nd shot of the vaccine.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 1,237,224 people including 873,431 teens, 41,579 pregnant women, and 145,345 breastfeeding mothers.

The second shot of the Pfizer vaccine has been given to 1,193,477 people, including 857,195 teens, 39,335 pregnant women, and 141,661 breastfeeding moms.


Related news
Kazakhstani schools to shift to 5-day school week – Minister
Over 500 volunteers to join organization of intl religious congress in Nur-Sultan
Two Kazakhstanis reached U20 World Championships Women's Freestyle finals
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U20 World Women’s Wrestling Champs
Over 700,000 Kazakhstanis visited Uzbekistan since Jan
Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
21,749 treated for COVID-19
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 130,000; death toll hits 3-month high
Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle
Kazakhstani Danilina lost in Cincinnati quarterfinals
1,480 fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Popular
1 Kostanay rgn sees 79 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
2 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
3 August 20. Today's Birthdays
4 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
5 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty

News

Archive