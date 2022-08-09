Above 850,000 teens get COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the official COVID-19 vaccination rates of teens, pregnant women and nursing moms, Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

As of August 8, some 1,235,991 people were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, while 1,190,796 were given both.

Of which 872,628 teens, 41,516 expectant moms and 145,286 breastfeeding mothers received the 1st shot, while 855,843 teens, 39,253 pregnant women and 141,459 nursing moms fully completed the vaccination cycle.

As earlier reported, over 9.3 mln were fully vaccinated against coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan so far.



