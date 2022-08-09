Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Above 850,000 teens get COVID-19 vaccine
9 August 2022 10:08

Above 850,000 teens get COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the official COVID-19 vaccination rates of teens, pregnant women and nursing moms, Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

As of August 8, some 1,235,991 people were administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, while 1,190,796 were given both.

Of which 872,628 teens, 41,516 expectant moms and 145,286 breastfeeding mothers received the 1st shot, while 855,843 teens, 39,253 pregnant women and 141,459 nursing moms fully completed the vaccination cycle.

As earlier reported, over 9.3 mln were fully vaccinated against coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan so far.


Related news
Over 9.3 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Above 9.3 mln in Kazakhstan fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Read also
Over 26,500 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
1,691 Kazakhstanis recovered from COVID-19 last day
Kazakhstan confirms 1,128 more COVID cases, total at 1,369,333
Russia records 17,862 daily COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths — crisis center
Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 54
COVID-19 cases steadily decline globally and in Kazakhstan
Number of COVID-19 patients exceeds 1,000 in Atyrau region
COVID-19 deaths up 50% in July
Popular
1 Kazakh, Chinese law-enforcers jointly fight terrorism, extremism and cyber crime
2 Kazakhstan and India set to clash at 44th Chess Olympiad 2022
3 Scorching heat to grip west of Kazakhstan
4 11 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
5 Smailov instructs to speed up realization of G4 City project in Almaty rgn

News

Archive