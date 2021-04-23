Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Above 823,000 Kazakhstanis get 1st shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 April 2021, 14:01
Above 823,000 Kazakhstanis get 1st shot of COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Above 823,000 Kazakhstanis were administered the 1st shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform reports.

«Since February 1, 823,498 people got the 1st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, 132,803 the second. 8,397 people with underlying conditions were administered the 2 doses. No grave side effects were reported,» deputy director of the affiliate of the scientific centre of sanitary and epidemiological expertise and monitoring Manar Smagul said.

0.4% of those vaccinated developed expected reactions such as local reactions, rise of temperature, short-term surge in blood pressure, redness and soreness around the injection site.


