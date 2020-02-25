Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Above 800 underwent testing for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Health Minister

    25 February 2020, 20:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Above 800 people underwent testing for coronavirus in Kazakhstan,» Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov told an interview with Khabar 24 TV Channel.

    According to the Minister, all travelers arriving in Kazakhstan should undergo testing for the coronavirus. First of all, it concerns those arrived from the countries affected with the novel virus.

    He also stressed that there are no cases of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

    «All those arrived with infection symptoms are admitted to hospitals and monitored further for 14 days more. Above 800 people underwent testing at large. No one was tested positive. Nevertheless, it is essential to further monitor the situation,» the Minister resumed.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
    5 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named