Above 800 underwent testing for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Above 800 people underwent testing for coronavirus in Kazakhstan,» Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov told an interview with Khabar 24 TV Channel.

According to the Minister, all travelers arriving in Kazakhstan should undergo testing for the coronavirus. First of all, it concerns those arrived from the countries affected with the novel virus.

He also stressed that there are no cases of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

«All those arrived with infection symptoms are admitted to hospitals and monitored further for 14 days more. Above 800 people underwent testing at large. No one was tested positive. Nevertheless, it is essential to further monitor the situation,» the Minister resumed.



