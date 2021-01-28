Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Above 800 treated for coronavirus  at Tengiz

    28 January 2021, 07:44

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM More than 800 are treated for coronavirus at Tengiz infectious diseases hospital.

    70 more coronavirus cases were detected in the region over the last 24 hours, the healthcare department reports. 61 were confirmed at Tengiz, 6 in Atyrau city. 15 have clinical symptoms. 82 are staying at the regional hospital, 30 at the district hospitals, 809 at Tengiz infectious diseases hospital. 71 recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

    The region is still in the coronavirus ‘red zone’.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months