Above 800 treated for coronavirus  at Tengiz

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 January 2021, 07:44
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM More than 800 are treated for coronavirus at Tengiz infectious diseases hospital.

70 more coronavirus cases were detected in the region over the last 24 hours, the healthcare department reports. 61 were confirmed at Tengiz, 6 in Atyrau city. 15 have clinical symptoms. 82 are staying at the regional hospital, 30 at the district hospitals, 809 at Tengiz infectious diseases hospital. 71 recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The region is still in the coronavirus ‘red zone’.

