Above 800 Kazakhstanis more beat coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 808 people more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over the past2 4 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

4 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 2 in Almaty, 87 in Zhetysu region, 27 in Atyrau region, 2 in Abai region, 255 in Zhambyl region, 42 in West Kazakhstan, 193 in Karaganda region, 12 in Ulytau region, 54 in Kostanay region, 32 in Kyzylorda region, 46 in Mangistau region, 46 in Pavlodar region, 6 in Turkistan region raising the country’s recoveries to 1,349,996.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours 328 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan.



