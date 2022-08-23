Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Above 800 Kazakhstanis more beat coronavirus

    23 August 2022 08:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 808 people more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan over the past2 4 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    4 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 2 in Almaty, 87 in Zhetysu region, 27 in Atyrau region, 2 in Abai region, 255 in Zhambyl region, 42 in West Kazakhstan, 193 in Karaganda region, 12 in Ulytau region, 54 in Kostanay region, 32 in Kyzylorda region, 46 in Mangistau region, 46 in Pavlodar region, 6 in Turkistan region raising the country’s recoveries to 1,349,996.

    As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours 328 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Coronavirus #COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    17 COVID-19 patients in critical condition
    645 more beat COVID-19 last day
    Kazakhstan confirms 228 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hr
    SARS cases in Brazil near lowest since onset of pandemic
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan