Above 8.9 mln get COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of December 24 some 8,931,073 people in Kazakhstan were administered the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

8,432,936 people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As earlier reported, 460 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the past 24 hours, while 686 more recovered.