    Above 8,000 tested for coronavirus in N Kazakhstan

    5 May 2020, 16:09

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan rolled out mass screening for coronavirus infection among the risk groups. 8,113 have passed PCR tests since April 17.

    «There are 4,300 test systems in the region,» the head of the medical care quality risks evaluation department Arman Kushbasov said.

    He described the region’s epidemiological situation as stable.

    «27 out of 30 confirmed coronavirus -positive patients have recovered. There are two people at the infectious diseases hospital. One of the infected is the native of Akmola region, he was taken to Kokshetau. He has already cured,» he added.

    He noted that there are 1,250 are at home quarantine in the region.

    Since May 4 the region has started the second phase of easing quarantine measures.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

