Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Above 8,000 tested for coronavirus in N Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 May 2020, 16:09
Above 8,000 tested for coronavirus in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan rolled out mass screening for coronavirus infection among the risk groups. 8,113 have passed PCR tests since April 17.

«There are 4,300 test systems in the region,» the head of the medical care quality risks evaluation department Arman Kushbasov said.

He described the region’s epidemiological situation as stable.

«27 out of 30 confirmed coronavirus -positive patients have recovered. There are two people at the infectious diseases hospital. One of the infected is the native of Akmola region, he was taken to Kokshetau. He has already cured,» he added.

He noted that there are 1,250 are at home quarantine in the region.

Since May 4 the region has started the second phase of easing quarantine measures.


North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously