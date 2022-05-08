Above 767,000 teens fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 8 some 1,095,335 people were administered the 1st jab of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while 953,900 received both.

833,949 teens, 38,718 pregnant women and 137,699 nursing moms were inoculated with the 1st jab. 767,991teens, 34,039 pregnant women and 123,717 breastfeeding moms fully completed the vaccination cycle, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

As earlier reported, 8 coronavirus patients are in critical condition.



