Above 720,000 teens get COVD-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,008,171 people in Kazakhstan were administered the first jab of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, while 868,562 were given both, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

803,161 teens, 37,113 pregnant women, and 132,672 nursing moms were administered the first jab, while 722,292 teens, 31,555 expectant moms, and 113,078 breastfeeding moms received both.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan logged 20 more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.



