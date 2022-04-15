Above 700,000 teens get COVD-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,002,622 people in Kazakhstan were administered the first jab of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, while 866,401 were given both, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

801,309 teens, 36,938 pregnant women, and 132,318 nursing moms were administered the first jab, while 719,915 teens, 31,438 expectant moms, and 112,537 breastfeeding moms received both.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan logged 12 more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.



