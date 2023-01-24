Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Above 700,000 remain in areas at risk of flooding

    24 January 2023, 11:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry divided the regions according to the varying levels of flood risk, Kazinform reports.

    Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Abai, and Zhetysu regions are defined as regions at high risk of flooding, while Ulytau and Pavlodar regions are at moderate flood risk.

    «As of today 255 rural settlements or more than 127,000 homes and some 700,000 people are exposed to flood risks,» the Minister told the Government meeting.

    Earlier the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources defined almost all the regions of Kazakhstan as flood prone areas.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Abai region to get new impetus for further development, PM
    Kazakhstan generates over 14,000 jobs in manufacturing industry
    Government pledges to provide villages with safe drinking water by 2027
    Kazakhstan to channel KZT 143 bln for rural development in 2023
    Popular
    1 Latin American countries interested in visa-free regime with Kazakhstan
    2 Much of Japan to see heavy snow from Tues. as winter storm arrives
    3 What to expect from Kazakhstan’s political life in 2023
    4 Kazakh Deputy FM to meet PACE and Council of Europe officials
    5 What the weather will be like in Kazakhstan in February?