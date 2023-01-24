Above 700,000 remain in areas at risk of flooding

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry divided the regions according to the varying levels of flood risk, Kazinform reports.

Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Abai, and Zhetysu regions are defined as regions at high risk of flooding, while Ulytau and Pavlodar regions are at moderate flood risk.

«As of today 255 rural settlements or more than 127,000 homes and some 700,000 people are exposed to flood risks,» the Minister told the Government meeting.

Earlier the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources defined almost all the regions of Kazakhstan as flood prone areas.



