Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Above 7,000 vaccinated in Almaty in 24 hours

    24 June 2021, 13:17

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM As of June 23 Almaty city recorded 186 new coronavirus cases (local), including 166 symptomatic and 20 asymptomatic. 73 people were discharged from hospitals, wgile 80 were admitted, the healthcare department reports.

    624 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 51 in the intensive care units, 13 are on life support..

    Besides, 950 coronavirus-positive people are treated at home.

    393,529 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 between February 1 and June 23, 7,307 for the past 24 hours. 53,623 of them are older than 60.

    There are 211 vaccination rooms, 304 vaccination brigades in the city.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region