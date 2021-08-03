Above 556,000 get COVID-19 vaccine in Almaty rgn

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM Above 556,000 people in Almaty region were administered the 1st jab of the vaccine against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department, as of August 3 there were detected 33,024 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 21,791 symptomatic. Over the last 24 hours there were recorded 311 new cases, including 266 symptomatic and 45 asymptomatic. 39 of them are children under 14.

28,126 patients were discharged from hospitals, 24 more for the past 24 hours.

566,113 people were given the 1st shot, while 394,333 the second shot of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine. 11,871 of them are public servants, 23,356 health workers, 38,153 teachers, 196 mass media workers, and others.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.