    Above 500 staying at Atyrau COVID-19 hospitals

    15 May 2021, 10:40

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 531 people in Atyrau are being treated for coronavirus infection as of now, Kazinform reports.

    75 new cases were detected in the region in the past 24 hours, the regional healthcare department reports. 27 of them are asymptomatic. 98 patients recovered from the novel infection.

    642 are receiving outpatient treatment, while 161 patients are staying in the modular hospital, 114 at the regional hospital #2, 134 at the district infectious diseases hospitals.

    Atyrau region remains in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan. More than 42,000 got there the first dose of the vaccinate against COVID-19.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

