15 August 2022 09:09

Above 5.2mln Kazakhstanis revaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare has updated the figures of vaccination of the population against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

Thus, 10,809,000 people have been administered the first dose of anti-Covid-19 vaccine countrywide as of August 15, 2022.

10,544,418 people have received the 2nd shot of the vaccine.

5,293,700 people have been revaccinated.