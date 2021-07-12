Go to the main site
    Above 466,000 vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty rgn

    12 July 2021, 14:20

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM As of July 12, 2021 the region recorded 28,369 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, including 17,885 symptomatic cases.

    The region remains in the ‘yellow zone’. Coronavirus cases grew for the past 2 weeks from 0.2% to 0.3%. The most cases were recorded in Balkhash district. Over the last 24 hours there were detected 85 new cases, including 62 showing clinical symptoms of the diseases and 23 asymptomatic. 26,867 people were discharged from hospitals, 17 over the past 24 hours.

    446,785 people were administered the 1st component of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, 245,393 the 2nd.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
