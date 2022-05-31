Above 450 thou sq m of housing to be built in Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - Since the start of 2022, almost 140 thousand square meters of housing have been commissioned in Kostanay region, kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Berik Tanzharikov, head of the regional construction, architecture, and urban development department, 139.8 thousand square meters of housing have been built since the beginning of the year.

«165 apartments of rental housing without the right for a buyout, 135 flats of credit housing through the issue of obligations by the local executive body, 448 commercial flats, and 194 individual housing have been built and commissioned. Construction works worth KZT27.7bn were carried out in the four months of this year. In total, 450.5 thousand square meters of housing are planned to be built and commissioned this year in Kostanay region,» said Tanzharikov.



