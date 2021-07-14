Above 4.6 mln Kazakhstanis administered 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the infectious diseases epidemiological control department of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Rosa Kozhapova announced how many Kazakhstanis have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

«As of today, 4,601,830 people that is 46.5% of population subject to vaccination were administered the 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 2,541,853 the 2 nd dose.

There are more than 753,000 doses of the 1st component of the vaccine at the vaccination rooms, more than 1,280,000 doses of the 2nd component,» she said.

She urged all to get vaccinated as the vaccination is the only way to prevent spread of infections.

Rosa Kozhapova also stressed that 48% out of 414 samples showed presence of India’s COVID-19 type in all regions of Kazakhstan as well as the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as of July 1. As of today, Delta strain is detected in 104 countries around the world.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.



