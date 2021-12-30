Above 4,300 receive Pfizer vaccine in Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM «4,277 people in Mangistau region were vaccinated with the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine,» deputy head of the regional sanitary and epidemiolocal control department Gulnar Korkinbayeva said.

The vaccination campaign of teens, pregnant women and nursing moms started in the region on November 22. 4,277 people in Mangistau region were vaccinated with the 1st jab of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Out of which 2,464 are teens aged 12-17, 1,204 expectant moms and 608 breastfeeding moms. 1,150 received both jabs. 91,280 people are to be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine in general.

No COVID-19 cases were recorded in the region over the past 24 hours.



