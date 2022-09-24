Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Above 4,100 receive outpatient coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan
24 September 2022, 11:20

Above 4,100 receive outpatient coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 4,292 people are under COVID-19 treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Of the 4,292, 131 are being treated as inpatients, and 4,161 are outpatients.

Four coronavirus patients are reported to be in serious condition, four in severe condition, and two on artificial lung ventilation.

Kazakhstan has logged 107 new daily COVID-19 cases. 1,375,256 have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours.


