Above 4,000 from 26 states to attend Astana Marathon 2019

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 August 2019, 15:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Astana Marathon 2019 charity marathon will take place on September 8 in the capital of Kazakhstan, the city administration’s official website reads.

It is open to runners aged 16 and over (10 km) and 18 and over (42.2 km). Runners need to register online at www.astana42k.com official website and pay contribution up to KZT 4,000 (10km) or KZT 8,000 (42.2 km). The deadline is September 1 for 42.2 km marathon and September 5 for 10 km event. The additional registration for 10 km distance will be available at the Astana Marathon EXPO 2019 sports expo slated for September 6-7 in Nur-Sultan.

Above 4,000 people from Kazakhstan and 25 countries have already registered so far. Five elite athletes plan to renew Astana Marathon results clocking a time of 02:13:00.


